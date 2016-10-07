HFM columnist Kelly Eastwood launches charity collaboration with Auree Jewellery

Kelly Eastwood, aka The London Chatter, launched her new charity collaboration with Auree Jewellery in style on Wednesday.

The HELLO! Fashion Monthly columnist hosted a breakfast at Bronte restaurant in London to celebrate the release of the Tembo collection, which aims to raise awareness and funds for the rangers on the front line of the battle to save Africa's Elephants.

Kelly Eastwood has launched a charity collaboration with Auree Jewellery

The event was appropriately held on World Animal Day, and a group including Marissa Montgomery and bloggers Niomi Smart, Liv Purvis and Juliet Angus feasted on pancakes and avocado toast while admiring the seven pretty bracelets that comprise the collection.

Talk swiftly turned to how the number of elephants being poached has soared by 400% this year alone, and how we can prevent a future without elephants if we each do our bit to help.

Kelly hosted a breakfast on World Animal Day to celebrate the launch

Having grown up in Kenya, this is a cause Kelly has an infectious enthusiasm for. She took inspiration from traditional Maasai bead jewellery to design the Tembo collection in collaboration with Auree Jewellery, and each bracelet features an iconic tusk as a reminder of the important cause they are supporting.

The collection ranges from £50 for a sterling silver bracelet to £140 for the Satao 9 carat gold bracelet, which can also be engraved for a personal finish. 100% of the profits will be donated to For Rangers in conjunction with Tusk.