Kim Kardashian shares the story of her stolen diamond ring

Kim Kardashian had millions of dollars' worth of jewellery stolen during an armed robbery in Paris in the early hours of Monday morning, with her £3.5million 20-carat diamond ring from Kanye West among the most valuable pieces taken.

The Lorraine Schwartz design was a gift from her husband as an "upgrade" to her engagement ring, and Kim had shared the story of how he surprised her with the jewellery only a few days before it was stolen during her attack at Paris Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian revealed her 20-carat diamond ring was a surprise gift from Kanye West

Speaking to Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM radio show, Kim explained: "My husband was very nice. It's a really cute story, he's going to kill me if I share it! I was sleeping and he woke me up in the middle of the night and said, 'Babe, babe, I got you something from Adidas.' And I said 'I'll get the shoes in the morning babe, I'm sleeping.'"

She continued: "And then he put a box on my pillow, a Lorraine Schwartz box and he goes, 'No, open your eyes,' and I opened my eyes and it was a box, and I like, woke up, and I was like, 'What is this?'"

Kanye explained to her: "'Well you know I just did that big Adidas deal, so I got you something from Adidas!' and he engraved Adidas on the band inside because he's funny like that.

The reality TV star has been left "badly shaken" after she was robbed at gunpoint

"And I was like, 'Do I have to give my other ring back?' and he was like, 'Can you do that?' and I was like 'Nooo! You can't do that, I'm just kidding.' Thank you Adidas!"

The reality TV star had proudly showed fans the Lorraine Schwartz ring on social media on several occasions, something which Karl Lagerfeld criticised her for following the robbery.

"It's a very bad thing for Paris, but I don’t understand why she was in a hotel with no security," the 83-year-old said after his Paris Fashion Week show. "If you are that famous and you put all your jewellery on the net, you go to hotels where nobody can come near to the room.

"You cannot display your wealth and then be surprised that some people want to share it with you."