Sarah Jessica Parker reveals interesting theory about Sex and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed a crazy theory about Sex and the City – and we'll never look at the show in the same way again.

The actress, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the show, raised the possibility that the character's best friends Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte may have been a figment of her imagination.

"I used to wonder if Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda were real," Sarah said during an interview on the Nerdist podcast. "That it wasn't just her column… because they're such perfectly archetypal characters. So you're writing a column about sexual politics and observations of female/male primarily, heterosexual relationships, so you're picking one type."

Sarah continued: "You're saying 'this type this and this', and then you complicate it more, like any good writer does. So I'm not entirely sure they're real."

The 51-year-old went on to explain why she believed Carrie would include herself in the stories about these "literary conceits".

"She is among them because that's her way of infiltrating story and affecting story too, to have her own actions affect those friendships and document their response," Sarah said.

Sarah's theory isn't implausible; each episode is narrated by Carrie, with the storylines that play out all featuring in her weekly column for The New York Star fictional newspaper.

Unfortunately it may be a while before we see more of Carrie and her friends, as Sarah has admitted a sequel is "not on the table" right now. The actress is currently promoting her new HBO series Divorce, and which chronicles the unravelling of a 17-year marriage between Frances (played by Sarah Jessica) and Robert (Thomas Haden Church).

Costume designer Arjun Bhasim, who curated Sarah Jessica’s character’s wardrobe for the show, recently opened up about making a deliberate decision to dress Frances differently to Carrie.

“[Sex and the City] is amazing. It had a great fashion moment. But it was a while ago and I feel like it’s important for us not to follow in the footsteps of another show and really create a new identity,” he said.