Victoria Beckham just revealed her biggest fashion faux pas!

She's one of the world's leading designers, with a hugely successful fashion label that shows at New York Fashion Week.

But Victoria Beckham has revealed there are some fashion moments in her past that she doesn't remember so fondly!

"At some point I thought it was OK to wear a PVC cat suit," she revealed in a new interview with The Edit.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Victoria names wearing a PVC cat suit as her biggest fashion faux pas!

"When I was pregnant with Romeo, I walked around Disneyland in Christian Louboutin heels, literally at nine months' pregnant!"

These days, however, Victoria has a more subtle approach to her fashion sense.

She does, however, ensure that she is camera-ready at all times – which is part of the reason she collaborated with Estee Lauder to create a make-up range.

"I'd be getting out of the airport terminal and being bombarded by so many paparazzi, so I wanted something that I could put on to make me look fresh," she said in the interview.

These days, the designer favours a much more sleek and sophisticated style

"That was my starting point, actually; when I began working with Estee Lauder, I said I really want to create a product that does exactly that. And the thing is, everybody is in that position now, because everyone has a camera phone."

Victoria also opened up about overcoming problem skin, attributing her makeover to celebrity dermatologist Dr Lancer.

"I see a dermatologist in LA, called Dr Harold Lancer, who is incredible," she said.

"I've known him for years – he sorted my skin out. I used to have really problematic skin and he said to me, "You have to eat salmon every single day'.

"I said, 'Really, every day?' And he said, 'Yes; breakfast, lunch or dinner, you have to eat it every single day.'"

Victoria is keen to share her beauty knowledge and the tips she's learnt along the way with other women.

"There are two types of women out there: there's the kind of woman who finds something nice and likes to keep it to herself, and then there's the other type, which is me, who wants to share," she said.

"I have worked with the best make-up artists, hairdressers and stylists, and I've learned so much. I haven't always got it right, but when I've got it wrong, I've actually learned an enormous amount from that, too. And I want to share everything I know."

Yes please, Victoria!