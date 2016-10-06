Kendall Jenner tries (and fails) to do her make-up without a mirror

Kendall Jenner typically has a glam squad on hand to do her hair and make-up for events, so it comes as no surprise that she struggles to do it herself without the aid of the mirror. The model attempted to do her own eyeliner and lipstick in a video for Allure magazine – and the results are pretty funny.

Rather than achieving the perfect pout and winged liner, Kendall ends up getting her black eyeliner halfway up her eyelid, while her punchy red lipstick is all around her mouth.

Kendall Jenner hilariously tried to do her make-up without a mirror for Allure

"How does it look?" Kendall giggles as she shows off the finished result.

Kendall's mirror-free make-up attempt appears in a short video is one of nine things Kendall tries that she's never done before.

As well as befriending a sloth, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also tries to shoot a slam-dunk in stilettos, balance books on her head while walking in heels, and try on 3 outfits in 60 seconds – a feat she admitted was surprisingly stressful.

The model tries nine things she's never done before in the video

And while Kendall revealed she is certainly no artist – her self-portrait is interesting to say the least – she may well have hidden musical talents, and appears poised while attempting to play Bach on the violin.

Kendall stars on the cover of the US magazine, and in the accompanying interview she says she's the "most awkward" member of the Kardashian family, as well as opening up about her friendships with Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Hailey Baldwin.

"This is going to sound really, really lame, but we all call ourselves the Super Natural Friend Group because we all have such cool individual lives and we've been dreaming about them since we were so young," Kendall said. "I'm a Scorpio, so I stick to people. If I love you, I love you. If I don't like you, you're screwed."