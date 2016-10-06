Kate Moss reveals why she decided to open her own modelling agency

Kate Moss is set to put her hugely successful career to good use as she opens her own modelling agency in the next few weeks. The 42-year-old said she wants to nurture up-and-coming talent and become their support system as they find their feet in the fashion industry.

Speaking to Business of Fashion about her plans, Kate explained: "There are all these young kids and when Cara [Delevingne] came to me, she wasn't well and I was like, 'Babe, I am going to take you to a doctor,' you know, because I've been there."

Kate Moss is opening her own modelling agency

She added: "I've got a maternal side and I'd like to take care of them and nurture them so they grow to their full capacity in anything they'd like to do, instead of being used up and tossed out, because I think that can happen a lot with things working so quickly."

Kate also credited her longtime friend and fellow model Naomi Campbell for supporting her when she was starting her career.

"Naomi took complete care of me. She'd say, 'Calm down.' I think because you're alone a lot of the time, you really need guidance," Kate admitted. "Even now you're expected to do anything to get the picture, and that's a work ethic, but you also need a support system."

Kate credited Naomi Campbell for supporting her at the start of her career

As for what Kate is looking for in her modelling recruits? "I think it's like an innate thing, something you've got inside. You can meet somebody and just know they've got it. I can tell," she said. "You can be the most beautiful girl in the world but if you haven't got that thing… It doesn't translate through to people, people don't feel it."

Kate has already signed up two models to her agency – Elfie Reigate and Louis Baines – and she believes she has a lot to offer the pair.

"I've definitely been there and done it all, and I know the things that you don't have to do and maybe the things that you should, which aren't the normal way of doing things," she said. "It's just how I know the business. I chose the jobs I wanted to do and it seems to have worked for me. It's about being selective and doing things that are true to yourself."