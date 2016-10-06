Cara Delevingne's ex St. Vincent steps out with Kristen Stewart

Just weeks after she reportedly called time on her relationship with Cara Delevingne, musician St. Vincent has been linked to another famous face. The 34-year-old has sparked rumours that she is dating Kristen Stewart after they were spotted out in New York together.

The pair were seen at the premiere of Kristen's film, Certain Women, at New York Film Festival on Monday, before being spotted strolling around the city together the following day.

St. Vincent is rumoured to be dating Kristen Stewart

Both women were dressed in similar outfits – sporting print t-shirts and black miniskirts for their day out in the Big Apple. They appeared comfortable in each other's company, and headed to Japanese restaurant Soba-Ya for lunch.

St. Vincent – real name Annie Clark – was first seen with Kristen at the end of August, when they went for dinner at a restaurant in Hollywood before going to see a show by The Improvised Shakespeare Company.

Cara Delevingne and St. Vincent split in September

She and Cara reportedly ended their 18-month relationship just a week later, with sources saying that the long-distance became "too much" but they intended to "remain pals".

Meanwhile Kristen has not been seen with her on-off girlfriend Alicia Cargile since August, although she hasn't confirmed a split. A few months ago the Twilight star revealed her love for Alicia, telling ELLE: "Right now I'm just really in love with my girlfriend. We've broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, 'Finally, I can feel again.'"

Kristen Stewart was previously dating Alicia Cargile

Neither Kristen nor St. Vincent has addressed the dating rumours. However Cara appeared to give a hint about how she was feeling about her break-up when she shared a quote on her Instagram page at the weekend.

The quote read: "The biggest lesson I've learned this year is that no one is really your friend, or truly loves you, until they've seen every dark shadow inside you, and stayed."