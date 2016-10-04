She's a former child star, a Hollywood actress and the ex-girlfriend of Joe Jonas. Now, Camilla Belle speaks exclusively to HELLO! Fashion Monthly about the importance of saying 'no', dating rules and her Latina roots.

With a CV stretching back almost 30 years, the California born actress is no stranger to the spotlight. From small parts in films such as The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) and The Patriot (1998), in which she played Steven Seagal's daughter, the Brazilian beauty quickly graduated to leading roles in films such as Roland Emerich's 10,000 BC, The Ballad of Jack and Rose and the upcoming The Mad Whale, co-starring James Franco.

Camilla Belle opened up about her career in an interview with HELLO! Fashion Monthly

In an exclusive interview, the brunette beauty opens up about life as a former child actress in Hollywood. "A lot of the parents were nightmares so you didn't want to get close. I remember some very successful child actors whose parents were taking all the money instead of putting it into a college fund. They were just completely abusing these kids and it was really frightening. I really think it boils down to family."

The 30-year-old, who previously dated singer Joe Jonas after starring in his band's video for Lovebug eight years ago, talks about maintaining a friendship with her famous ex. "When you're doing different lines of work and can still keep that friendship and support each other, it's really nice. We have a history and we know each other really well. It's definitely not always doable [to remain friends with an ex] but when it works it's really special."

With her flawless complexion and fabulous figure, it's hardly surprising that Camilla was recently mistaken for a 21-year-old. "I'm a big believer in a healthy lifestyle; lots of vegetables and fruit, exercise, water and sunscreen and no smoking or drinking. It's as basic as that; there are no tricks."

