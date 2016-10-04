Win £1,000 worth of Chrysalis jewellery plus an indulgent spa break at Champneys!

by hellofashion.com /

Known for its ethereal stacking jewellery, Chrysalis combines statement charms on bangles, necklaces and rings.

New-season pieces include jewelled wraparound bracelets, delicate earrings and lucky amulet cuffs. You can combine your favourite charms to reflect your star sign or layer pieces to recall personal memories.

Enjoy a wardrobe refresh with £1,000 worth of new season jewellery then recharge your mind and body with a two-night stay for two at one of four locations with Champneys, the original spa pioneers.

You’ll unwind with three spa treatments each, a healthy buffet breakfast, three-course buffet lunch, evening meal and overnight stay in a room set in stunning grounds. You’ll also enjoy use of the swimming pool, sauna, steam room and a choice of more than 20 exercise classes.

For details on how you can win this prize, pick up a copy of our November issue, out now. Or click here to buy online.

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below