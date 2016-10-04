Find out what's in the November issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly!

You may be wondering why our cover star, actress Camilla Belle, is surrounded by LA‘s firefighting best in the photo below.

The Hollywood star, achingly cool in Chanel lace and pearls, struck a mock-macho pose with the crew after they rescued our shoot from a deluge caused when the sprinklers in our hotel suite was activated by an overheated camera light. It’s not all glamour!

Despite a delay of several hours. Camilla couldn’t have been calmer, patiently waiting with her Brazilian mother, Cristina, and laughing that it was “an adventure”.

I hope you’ll be as fascinated as I am by our acting beauty director Becci’s report on ethical beauty. She investigates the rise of the natural beauty industry and looks at the sustainable products that are both great and green.

With the winter chill on the way, we’ve rounded up the most covetable coats this season - and from elegant brocades to rugged shearlings, they’ve never been more tactile or luxurious.

I’m looking forward to the British Society of Magazine Editors awards next month, having made the shortlist for Editor of the Year in the women’s monthly category.

I feel proud to be nominated and would like to thank you readers for your part in making HFM such a success.

