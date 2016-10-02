Kate elegant in Catherine Walker coat as she bids goodbye to Canada

The Duchess of Cambridge looked effortlessly stylish in a stunning Catherine Walker cream coat as she waved goodbye to the crowds before departing on a seaplane with her husband Prince William and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royal accessorised the simple yet elegant coat with a pair of cream heeled court shoes and a maple leaf brooch which originally belonged to the Queen. Her long brunette tresses was pinned back, revealing a pair of Annoushka pearl drop earrings to complete the look.

Kate wore a Catherine Walker coat

Carrying her one-year-old daughter, the mother-of-two chatted to several officials as Prince William walked ahead with Prince George. After accepting a bouquet of flowers, Kate offered them to her daughter to smell, before putting her down for a walk while keeping a hold of her hand.

The Duchess has proven her flawless style during the eight-day royal tour, donning both stunning dresses and casualwear for the trip. She has also paid homage to the host country with her outfit choices, including a stunning red Preen gown for a reception at Government House, as well as wearing some pieces by Canadian designers, including a smart jacket by Smythe.

Kate waved goodbye with her family

She has also proved that she is not afraid to recycle outfits after she was seen wearing a green Hobbs coat first worn at a St Patrick's Day Parade in 2014, along with the Penelope Chilvers boots, retailing at £475. The boots are a particular favourite of Kate's, which she previously wore for her last official royal tour; a trip to India and Bhutan.

Prince William and Kate released a video showing favourite moments with their children during the trip earlier today, thanking Canada for their hospitality. They wrote: "We have created such happy memories for our children during this visit #RoyalVisitCanada."

