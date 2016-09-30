Duchess Kate turned heads as she arrived for a visit to Haida Gwaii in Canada on Friday, and it wasn't just because she and Prince William made their entrance paddling in a canoe. The mother-of-two once again dazzled royal fans with her effortlessly elegant style, mixing British and Canadian labels for her eye-catching ensemble.

The Duchess wowed in a laidback chic ensemble

The stylish royal turned heads in an elegant jacket from Canadian brand Smythe, which she paired with an ivory blouse from Somerset by Temperley with bow detailing, and a pair of skinny jeans from Zara. It's not the first time the British beauty has worn the jeans during the tour, having also chosen them when she and Prince William visited Bella Bella and the Great Bear Rainforest earlier this week.

Prince William and Kate visited the Haida Heritage Centre

She completed the look with brown boots, and also upped the beauty stakes with her brunette tresses left down in a voluminous blow-dry, kept off her face with a brown headband.

Upon arrival, William and Kate were greeted by First Nations locals on the beach, before heading to explore the Haida Heritage Centre and museum where they watched a traditional welcoming ceremony including cultural dances.

Kate opted for a mix of Canadian and British designers

It's not the first time that she has championed a Canadian designer during the tour. She has already paid several sartorial tributes to her host nation, including sparkling earrings from Canadian jewellery creator Pippa Small.

She wore a jacket from Canadian label Smythe

The Duchess has also been spotted wearing the country's iconic colours on numerous occasions, from a stunning red Preen gown for a reception at Government House to an eye-catching Alexander McQueen design in red and white.

She has also accessorised a few of her outfits with a statement maple leaf brooch, which is owned by the Queen and was previously worn by the Queen Mother when she visited Canada in 1939.