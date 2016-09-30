Beyoncé launches her new Ivy Park collection with inspirational video

Following on from the success of her Ivy Park collection earlier in the year, Beyoncé is back with a new range of athleisure styles – and she's giving us some serious fitness inspiration in the process.

To coincide with the launch of the collection the singer has released a motivational video, which shows her explaining how she pushes her body every day, saying: "I know my body can learn how to bend and not break. I know what it's capable of. I've seen it perform miracles."

Beyoncé has launched her new Ivy Park collection

The miracle she is referring to? The birth of her daughter Blue Ivy, whose name inspired the collection.

Beyoncé also revealed how she motivates herself to keep going when she's working out to the point of exhaustion – and once again it is her family who are her driving force.

"When I'm about to give up, I picture that one person I love more than anyone," she said. "I picture them wherever they are in the world, and I imagine myself running towards them. I see their face, and they're smiling and cheering, and they're so proud of me.

The singer explained what motivates her to push herself in an inspirational video

"They're shouting my name. And I make it to the end. I push past the pain, and I find love."

She's definitely motivated us to get moving!

Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park collection is available now, and features a new influx of sportswear styles including the logo emblazoned designs that have proved popular from the initial launch, as well as fresh styles such as puffer jackets, hoodies and parkas.

The AW16 collection is available now

The 35-year-old has previously said she wants the collection to inspire and "celebrate" all women, telling ELLE magazine: "It's really the essence: to celebrate every woman and the body she's in while always striving to be better. I called it Ivy Park because park is our commonality. We can all go there; we're all welcomed."