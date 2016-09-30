Princess Charlotte channels big brother's style in matching cardigan

While enjoying a playdate for her first ever official royal engagement, little Princess Charlotte looked simply adorable in a pale blue frock with pink smocking and a peter pan collar, and the Duchess matched her daughter's adorable dress from Pepa & Co with a royal blue cardigan that looked remarkably similar to one once worn by the Princess's big brother, Prince George.

The blue knit Mi Lucero cardigan was almost identical to the $52 Amia cardigan from the children boutique's winter collection, which was worn by the three-year-old on his first visit to see his new baby sister in hospital.

Kate seems to favour Spanish designers for her children's clothes, with family-ran store Irulea being another favourite. Giving an insight into the Duchess's taste, store owner Ayago Villar said: "It was made in our shop, it's all handmade...she wanted the most handmade items, very simple items, nothing ostentatious."

Pepa Gonzalez of Pepa & Co has previously opened to HELLO! Online about the royal children wearing her brand, saying: "I feel very proud that the Duchess of Cambridge has selected our label, Pepa & Co for her children. Thanks to the Duchess of Cambridge, there has been even more demand for traditional and vintage inspired childrenswear not just in the UK but worldwide.

The siblings seemed to have a wonderful time at the playdate while in Canada for the royal tour, where they had their parents chase them around while they played with balloon animals and bubble machines, with Princess Charlotte showing her lively personality by taking a seat on a dog as her mother kept a watchful eye on her.