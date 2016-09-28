Sarah Jessica Parker launches a line of Little Black Dresses

Sarah Jessica Parker understands the staying power of a LBD. The Sex and the City star has announced that she is launching her own collection of classic black dresses at Bloomingdales, and gave a peek at one of the designs on Instagram.

Sharing the news with her 2.8 million followers, Sarah posted a video of herself wearing one of her designs that she has been "practically living in" – a full-skirted midi with open backed detail.

Sarah Jessica Parker is launching her own line of Little Black Dresses

"Well folks, I've teased you long enough. It's time for the big reveal. Introducing: the SJP LBD. A new collection of Little Black Dresses designed by me, all made proudly in the USA," Sarah Jessica captioned the post.

"Our first silhouette (a surprise!) will launch this October exclusively at @bloomingdales, with more designs to follow soon thereafter. Including this one, which I've been practically living in."

Sarah's fashion empire is fast growing, and the actress now has her own covetable collections of both shoes and bridal footwear.

The collection will be released at Bloomingdales in October

The 51-year-old also has another exciting project on the cards – a return to TV with her new HBO drama Divorce. But don't expect her character Frances to be Carrie Bradshaw 2.0 – the actress has revealed her new role is completely differentto her Sex and the City days.

The outfits are more function over fashion for starters. "Pretty much everything Frances wears is used, whether it's from Etsy, vintage or thrift shops along the northeast corridor," Sarah said at the Television Critics Association's press tour in August.

"It's a very specific idea about somebody who has an aesthetic that will be revealed more over the course of the season, but fashion doesn't dictate."