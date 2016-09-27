The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, looked impeccable once again as she stepped out for day four of the royal tour on Tuesday.

Kate wore a bespoke version of a £2,150 emerald green Dolce & Gabbana dress as she joined Prince William on a visit to the Okanagan Campus of the University of British Columbia.

Kate wore a bespoke Dolce & Gabbana dress for her visit to BCU

While the original dress features oversized gold pocket watch embroidery, Kate appeared to be wearing a custom version of the dress without the additional embellishment.

The Duchess wore the design, which is currently available on MyTheresa.com, with a nude clutch bag and heels from L.K. Bennett, wearing her glossy locks in her signature bouncy blow dry. She completed the look with a gold Cartier watch and natural make-up.

Kate accessorised with L.K. Bennett Heels

William and Kate spent 45 minutes exploring the campus, listening to speeches and talking to members of the public, as well as receiving a demonstration from UBC Kelowna's nationally ranked women's volleyball team.

The Duchess looked elegant with her hair down in a glossy blow dry

The royals continued their day by travelling on to the Government of British Columbia 'Taste of BC' community event, hosted at Mission Hill Winery in Kelowna, where they witnessed the best of agribusiness and the food sector in the region, and learned about the youth training programmes on offer.

Kate wore a bespoke version of this Dolce & Gabbana dress

Kate has continued to pull out all the stops throughout the royal tour, and has given a number of sartorial nods to her host country with her clothing, including wearing the Queen's maple leaf brooch for her arrival in Canada on Saturday.

The Duchess also wore an Alexander McQueen dress in the Canadian colours – red and white – for her flight to Vancouver on day two of the tour.

