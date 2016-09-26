The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, mastered laidback chic as she and Prince William arrived at the Great Bear Rainforest in Bella Bella, Canada, on Monday. The mother-of-two once again upped the style credentials, with a chic tailored jacket and jeans combination.

The Duchess turned heads in a casual chic outfit

Kate wowed in the tailored cream jacket from Holland and Holland, which she paired with black skinny jeans from one of her favourite high street shops, Zara and a pair of brown knee-high boots. When it came to her jewellery, she chose to champion a Canadian designer, opting for sparkling earrings from Pippa Small. It was her only choice of accessory, with the Duchess choosing not to carry a clutch or handbag.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mother never fails to floor royal fans with her stylish ensembles, and this royal tour has been no exception.

She opted for earrings from Canadian designer Pippa Small

It's not the only time that the British beauty has paid sartorial tribute to Canada. The day before, Kate turned heads as she and William flew into Vancouver on board a seaplane, looking as radiant as ever in an Alexander McQueen design in red and white – a thoughtful nod to her host nation's colours. Ever the fashionista, Kate complemented her ensemble perfectly with a pair of red Russell and Bromley Pinpoint court shoes.

When she first landed in Canada on Sunday, the Duchess had already set the bar high when sheaccessorised her chic blue pencil dress fromJenny Packham with a maple leaf brooch. It's not the first time this brooch, which is owned by the Queen, has been worn on a royal tour – it was previously worn by the Queen Mother when she visited Canada in 1939.

It wasn't the only accessory Kate chose to add to her look, with the stylish royal opting for L.K Bennett court shoes and a hat from Lock & Co, with her brunette hair swept back into a low chignon.