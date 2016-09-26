One year since David Beckham and Kevin Hart proved themselves to be an unlikely comedic duo in their campaign for H&M, the pair have joined forces once again in another amusing video.

Following on from Kevin's role in spoof movie I, Beckham, the pair decide to go on a road trip to Las Vegas together, where they plan to pitch I, Beckham The Musical to producers.

David Beckham and Kevin Hart embark on a road trip in their new H&M campaign

However it is far from an easy journey, and the pair find themselves getting in to a range of mishaps and misdemeanours, resulting in them being left with just the essentials – David's Modern Essentials clothing collection, that is.

David shared a clip of the video with his fans on Instagram on Monday, adding the caption: "I should've known better than to get in a giant tour bus with @kevinhart4real."

He added in a statement: "I loved shooting the first campaign with Kevin so much, we just had to do a sequel. This time we've pushed the story even further. I hope everyone likes it, we certainly enjoyed filming it."

The pair first collaborated in 2015

As for the collection? The autumn-winter range features style staples including jeans, knitwear and one of David's favourite pieces, a zip-up flying jacket.

"I had such a great time putting together the looks for this autumn's Modern Essentials collection at H&M," David said of the collection. "I love the new flight jacket, and the sharp double-breasted coat that's like a fresh update of a true menswear classic."

David and Kevin first starred in a H&M campaign together in 2015, with the comedian seen trying method acting to prepare for his leading role in a biopic about the retired footballer.