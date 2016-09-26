Lottie Moss named Bulgari accessories ambassador

Lottie Moss is continuing her rise through the fashion world after being named the face of Bulgari's SS17 accessories collection.

The teenager, who has previously fronted campaigns for the likes of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas Originals, said it was an "incredible feeling" to work with the brand when the news was announced on Friday.

Lottie Moss has been named as the face of Bulgari's SS17 accessories collection

"I remember seeing Bulgari's beautiful ads when I was growing up, sometimes in magazines and sometimes just walking down the street," Lottie said. "It's an incredible feeling to actually become part of the Bulgari family and be able to appreciate what they create firsthand, the craftsmanship is especially amazing."

The model added: "I've loved everything I shot with in the campaign so far, especially the Serpenti collection, and I look forward to growing alongside the brand!"  

Lottie shot the new campaign in Rome earlier this month with photographer Michael Avedon. The campaign features one of Bulgari's most iconic collections, Serpenti, and Lottie has since been spotted wearing the Serpenti Viper bag during Milan Fashion Week.

  Lottie wowed in Bulgari accessories at the amfAR gala

The 18-year-old also wore a clutch bag and necklace from the jeweller on the red carpet at the amfAR gala on Saturday night.

Lottie wowed in a black floral embellished Fendi gown as she presented at the event, which she complemented with smoky eye make-up and her Bulgari jewels.  

The model wore the Serptenti Viper bag during Milan Fashion Week

The model has become increasingly sought after since signing to Storm – the agency who discovered her sister Kate Moss – in 2014. However speaking to L'Officiel magazine, Lottie previously said she feels under no pressure to replicate the success of her older sister.

"I am who I am and I do what I want, whether that is modelling or anything else," she explained. "The success of my sister does not affect me in my choices. I feel no pressure in that respect."

