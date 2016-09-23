Gigi Hadid says Milan Fashion Week prankster should 'count his lucky stars' Zayn wasn't there

Gigi Hadid proved more than capable of handling herself when she was accosted by serial prankster Vitalii Sediuk at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, but she has said he is lucky her boyfriend Zayn Malik wasn't there too.

The model hit back at the Ukranian media personality when he picked her up from behind as she left a fashion show with her sister Bella Hadid – a move he said was a protest against "well-connected cute girls from Instagram" dominating the fashion world.

Gigi Hadid said she thanked her boxing coach after the incident

Gigi made headlines around the world following the incident, prompting her friend Ansel Egort to tweet and ask her: "Where was zayn at??"

In reply, the 21-year-old replied: "@AnselElgort that guy should prob take some time away from icing his jaw tonight to count his lucky stars that Z wasn't there…"

However Gigi didn't need her boyfriend to protect her thanks to her intense boxing training – a skill she referred to on Twitter.

The model quipped that Vitalii should be glad her boyfriend Zayn Malik wasn't there

"Thanked my boxing coach today," Gigi tweeted. "GIRLS, prepare yourselves so that, if you ever feel in danger, MUSCLE MEMORY can fight back for you. Thank you all so much for your support."

She also defended her right to fight back at the prankster, who has been banned from the US following a similar incident with Brad Pitt.

Gigi was leaving a fashion show with her sister Bella when the incident happened

"I'm a HUMAN BEING and had EVERY RIGHT to defend myself," she wrote. "How dare that idiot thinks he has the right to man-handle a complete stranger. He ran quick tho."

Gigi quickly recovered from the incident and went on to walk the runway in the Moschino show later that day. The model has been taking Milan Fashion Week by storm following her appearances in both New York and London.