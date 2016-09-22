H&M has released the first campaign images for its long awaited collaboration with KENZO, which hits stores in November. Iman, Chance the Rapper and Suboi star in the initial images, which were shot by photographer Jean-Paul Goude.

The campaign shows each personality wearing pieces from the collection, which includes the vibrant colours and animal prints the brand is known and loved for.

The first campaign images from the Kenzo x H&M collaboration have been released

It is the first high profile campaign Iman has appeared in since the death of her husband David Bowie in January, and she stars alongside six other celebrated personalities from the worlds of fashion, music, arts and activism, including Rosario Dawson, Chloë Sevigny and Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Although fashion fans will have to wait until 17 October to see the full campaign and 3 November to shop the collection, H&M did offer a taste of what we can expect by releasing lookbook images of the collaboration in July.

Chance the Rapper stars in the campaign

The look book images were shot on artists, young creatives and activists, each an ambassador for the collaboration.



Known for their vibrant, youthful vibe, KENZO creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon will bring the spirit of the French brand to H&M.

Speaking about the new partnership, H&M's creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson said: "We can't wait to share with everyone the world of KENZO x H&M, with all of its creativity, fun and love of fashion."

The collaboration launches in stores on 3 November

KENZO, meanwhile, are equally delighted about joining forces. "With this collaboration with H&M we want to think big, push the boundaries and bring the new energy of KENZO to everyone around the world," said Carol and Humberto.

KENZO x H&M will be available in over 250 selected H&M stores worldwide, as well as online at www.hm.com, from 3 November 2016.