Zara launches sustainable fashion collection

Zara has launched a new collection of sustainable fashion aimed at "a woman who looks at a more sustainable future". The #JoinLife range is comprised of pieces made with materials which reduce environmental impact, including organic cotton, recycled wool and Tenecel.

Now available online and in stores, the clothes are as fashion forward as we've come to know and love from the high-street retailer, with a trench coat, palazzo trousers and jumpsuit among the key pieces.

Zara has launched a sustainable fashion collection

Prices are slightly higher than the main collection due to the special materials used, which are all extracted from areas that are sustainably managed.

Zara is the latest retailer to make an effort to produce more sustainable clothing, following in the footsteps of H&M's Conscious collection, ASOS' Africa Line and 'Eco Edit', along with Marks & Spencer's shwopping initiative.

The #JoinLife collection is available online and in stores

News of the launch comes after a challenging time for the retailer, after some fans threatened to boycott the store after accusing the brand of copying designs from a number of artists.

Many have taken to writing the hashtag #BoycottZara over the retailer's Instagram posts following a social media campaign by a group of independent artists who say their work has been plagiarised.

The social media campaign has captured the attention of Zara customers, some of whom are so angry about the situation they have taken to commenting on the retailer's social media posts to address the issue, using #BoycottZara and tagging the account @StopArtTheft.