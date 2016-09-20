Hair stylist Adam Reed Talks LFW hair trends & his ultimate fashion icons

by hellofashion.com /

#HFMFashionSpin

This London Fashion Week, HELLO! Fashion Monthly has partnered with Land Rover to produce a series of videos featuring lots of our high-profile friends of the brand - we'll be chatting to designers, make-up and hair artists, models, agents, DJs and FROW regulars as we drive from show to show! Keep up to date with the hashtag #HFMFashionSpin for the latest updates.

L'Oreal Professional Ambassador and co-founder of hair salon Percy & Reed, Adam Reed is one of the top hair stylists at London Fashion Week. Watch the video to hear about the latest fresh hair trend and how to achieve it. Plus find out his biggest hair and fashion icons - one of which you may not expect!

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below