We caught up with model-of-the-moment Leomie Anderson on her way to the Shrimp presentation at LFW and got to chatting about her favourite designer brands (Topshop Unique and Ashish) and why she is super excited to attend this year's fashion week parties.

This month's HFM Trend Take Out star Leomie talks to us about improving diversity in fashion - the Victoria's Secret model is calling for designers to "mix it up" – and catching sleep whenever she can during fashion week… Watch the video below to see her (literally!) spill all!

