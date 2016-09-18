DJs Zara Martin and Whinnie Williams join us for a #HFMFashionSpin

#HFMFashionSpin

This London Fashion Week, HELLO! Fashion Monthly has partnered with Land Rover to produce a series of videos featuring lots of our high-profile friends of the brand - we'll be chatting to designers, make-up and hair artists, models, agents, DJs and FROW regulars as we drive from show to show! Keep up to date with the hashtag #HFMFashionSpin for the latest updates.



Firm fixtures on the front rows at London Fashion Week, we took DJs Zara Martin and Whinnie Williams for a #HFMFashionSpin to find out what they were wearing, what they were looking forward to and what they love about London Fashion Week – which, Whinnie says, is ‘like one big school reunion’…



