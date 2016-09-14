Victoria Beckham: 'David steals my beauty products!'

David Beckham is one of the world's biggest heartthrobs – and wife Victoria just spilled the beans on how he maintains his good looks!

Speaking about her new collection with Estée Lauder on This Morning, Victoria revealed: "David does steal my beauty products... It doesn't annoy me, he looks so beautiful!"

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Victoria revealed David likes to borrow her beauty products

Victoria's chat with the morning TV show had been pre-filmed, as the star is currently in New York promoting her new fashion and beauty collections.

The former Spice Girl attended the launch of her VB x Estee Lauder collection at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan and was greeted by hundreds of waiting fans.

The designer looked typically stylish in a white shirt and a drop-waist, mint green pleated skirt. Taking to Instagram after the event, Victoria wrote: "A dream come true!"

The star looked typically stylish as she stepped out in New York

The previous day, Victoria had visited Late Night with Seth Meyers. Appearing on the chat show, she opened up about her daughter Harper and the five-year-old's interest in fashion and beauty.

"[She] loves to play with make-up and has been able to run in a pair of heels for a very long time. I'm so proud," she joked.

Victoria also talked about youngest son Cruz's musical abilities, after host Seth played the audience a recent video of the 11-year-old performing the Anna Kendrick track Cups.

Victoria greeted waiting fans at Bergdorf Goodman

"He's so musical," she said. "We didn't even realise he could sing. He's always the one that plays football, and he was just sitting in the back of the car one day, and he was singing, and I was like, 'Wow, you can really sing!' And then he picked up his cups, and off he went!"