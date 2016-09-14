Kim Kardashian responds to criticism about North's wardrobe

Kim Kardashian's adorable little daughter North West is becoming a fashionista in her own right, rocking cute looks and often matching her famous mum.

And earlier this week, a fan asked Kim if North picks out her own looks. Kim was quick to respond: "We make all of her clothes so she picks the fabrics at fabric stores!"

North West is quite the mini fashionista





While we found this to be very cute indeed, one particular user disagreed and tweeted at Kim: "These are the kind of things why people hate you."



But Kim was unfazed, and responded firmly to the criticism. "Bc she has a passion 4 fashion & we've given her the tools 2 explore that? Spending time w dad @ work isn't bad either," she wrote.

Spotted last week twinning with her famous mother





Throwing extra shade, she added: "And maybe spend less time hating others and loving yourself. Life is good. Be happy & blessed, in all sincerity."



Kim's good friend Chrissy Teigen, aka the queen of witty comebacks, weighed in with a hilarious tweet.

North also borrows her mum's clothes; seen her sporting her Balenciaga boots





"What kind of TOOLS babies can't play w tools u MONSTER!!!," she wrote, giving us lots of laughs.