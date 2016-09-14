Sarah Jessica Parker addresses Sex and the City 3 rumours

Fans of Sex and the City are holding out hope for another instalment of the iconic New York series.

And while a third sequel is not imminent, it's not completely off the table, according to Sarah Jessica Parker. The star, who launched her new fragrance Stash in London on Tuesday, opened up to Good Morning Britain about the rumours.

The star visited Westfield to officially launch her new fragrance, Stash

"Today the answer is it's not on the table but that doesn't mean it's not in the warming drawer," she said.

Sarah Jessica held a star-studded bash in London on Tuesday night to celebrate her new fragrance.

The star wore a red brocade coat and showed off her signature ombre wavy locks as she greeted attendees including Ella Eyre and Zara Martin. Our lucky online editor got a snap with her, too – see below!

On GMB, she also opened up on her 'mum look'. While Sarah Jessica is one of TV's biggest fashion icons, the mum-of-three prefers a much more casual style when she's not working.

"My mum look is probably much like your audience's mother look," she said.

"Time really is the thing that dictates a lot of choices in the morning, I'm not great at like applying my face every morning and doing my hair, I'm just not.

I've met lots of cool people in my job but honestly this wins hands down... I've loved Sarah Jessica Parker since I was old enough to watch Sex and the City. I begged my mum for a necklace that read 'Alexandra' just like Carrie's and you wouldn't believe how many Carrie outfits I tried - and failed - to recreate... I was so delighted to meet her today and every time I look at this pic my inner teenager screams!

"I've never been good at that, nor do I want to be particularly good at it. I dress practically a lot as a parent and it's not exciting and it's not inspiring and I know I disappoint people all day long but I think practicality and time dictates a lot of that and that has a lot to do with being a working parent."