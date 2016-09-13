Pippa Middleton rocks £195 Reiss jumpsuit for charity day

It was all eyes on Pippa Middleton as she arrived at the BGC Annual Global Charity Day in London on Monday.

The 33-year-old rocked a sleek grey Reiss jumpsuit. The one-piece, which has a price tag of £195, features a tapered leg and zip detailing on the chest. It is currently available on the Reiss website in various sizes.

Pippa looked chic in the grey one-piece



It's no surprise that Pippa is a fan of Reiss – it is one of her sister the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street labels and the sisters are known to share wardrobes.



Pippa completed the look with a pale blue clutch and matching suede stilettos.



Her most dazzling accessory, however, was her new engagement ring. Pippa showed off the rock as she made phone calls for the charity.

The star was raising money for charity





This is the latest in a long line of stylish ensembles for the star, click here to see all her best looks of late.



Pippa joined a host of stockbrokers to negotiate deals for the charity day, in commemoration of the 659 employees lost in the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11.



Over in New York, Princess Beatrice joined her mother, the Duchess of York, at the same event.