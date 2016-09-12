Victoria Beckham has model envy in amusing New York Fashion Week post

Victoria Beckham may be a successful fashion designer with one of the world's most handsome men as her husband, but when it comes to working with models it appears she may be just as insecure as the rest of us.

The mum-of-four displayed her tongue-in-cheek sense of humour by sharing a backstage photo from her New York Fashion Week show on Sunday, showing her looking up in awe at one of the catwalk models.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Victoria Beckham posted this amusing photo on Instagram

"Why don't I look like you?" a speech bubble pasted onto the photo read, while a member of Victoria's team tells her: "It's never going to happen…"

Victoria shared the photo on Instagram on Sunday evening, adding the caption: "I <3 Joe. Always so honest x vb #VBSS17 #NYFW."

The amusing post was well received by Victoria's fans, with one commenting: "Love your sense of humour," while another added: "Because you are so perfect!!"

The fashion designer debuted her new collection at New York Fashion Week

It has been a busy week for Victoria, who spent several days preparing for her New York Fashion Week show, which was hosted at Cipriani on Sunday morning. The 42-year-old was supported at the show by her husband David Beckham and son Brooklyn, who both said how "proud" they were of Victoria's work on social media.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of Victoria and her models talking to journalists after the show, David wrote: "Very proud of my wife and another successful morning in NYC."

David Beckham said he was "very proud" of Victoria after the show

Meanwhile Brooklyn posted a snap of himself playfully peeking from behind one of the models, along with the caption: "So proud of my mum. Great show."

Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper also wished their mum good luck with the show on Sunday with a sweet bouquet of flowers and message which Victoria shared with her 12.3 million Instagram fans.

The message read: "Dear mummy. Good luck with the fashion show, we love you," and was signed by Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The star captioned the photo: "Feeling loved this morning. I love you @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham X Kisses from NY."