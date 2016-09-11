Victoria Beckham steps out in smart wide leg trousers ahead of her NYFW show
Victoria Beckham looked smart and sophisticated ahead of her New York Fashion Week runway show on Sunday. The fashion designer showed off her signature muted style with a pair of wide leg navy trousers with white stripes and a tucked in navy shirt with white sleeves as she stepped out in New York City.
The 42-year-old, who is currently keeping fans updated with the SS17 show through her Instagram account, accessorised her look with a pair of stilettos hidden under her flared trousers, an oversized white leather bag and a large pair of sunglasses while keeping her brunette locks loose and wavy.
Victoria looked smart in the navy ensemble
The mother-of-four seemed calm and collected before the show, and shared a snap of a bouquet of flowers and sweet message from her children, wishing her good luck for Sunday. The message read: "Dear mummy. Good luck with the fashion show, we love you," and was signed by Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
The star captioned the snap: "Feeling loved this morning. I love you @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham X Kisses from NY."
Victoria shared a snap of the gift she received from her four children
Victoria recently looked back on her style through the years in an open letter for Vogue magazine titled What I Wish I'd Known. She wrote: "You are going to have so much fun with your clothes – PVC catsuits; chokers that say absurd things; weird spiky blonde hair. It will never occur to you that you appear ridiculous.
"You will turn up at awards ceremonies resembling a drag queen. But I look back at you and smile. It will add interest to your life to go from one extreme to another. I love the fact that you will feel free to express yourself."
