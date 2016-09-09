Swedish royals pull out all the stops for Prince Alexander's christening

Princess Sofia of Sweden looked stunning at the christening of her son Prince Alexander on Friday. The proud mum wore a chic white broderie anglaise dress and nude ankle strap pumps for the service at the Drottningholm Palace Church.

With her brunette hair slicked back into a low chignon, Sofia accessorised with a pretty pearl headband and jewel earrings. The princess completed the look with neutral smoky eye make-up and pink lipstick, and looked radiant as she cradled her four-month-old son on her lap.

Princess Sofia looked gorgeous in a white broderie anglaise dress

Sofia was not the only royal to glam up for the family event. New mum Crown Princess Victoria donned a pink lace Elie Saab midi dress teamed with nude court shoes and drop earrings, plus the Royal Family Order pin.

The gorgeous designer dress is currently available in limited sizes on Net-a-Porter for £3,600.

The 39-year-old, who has been named as one of her nephew's godparents, also wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail which she topped with a pink headband to perfectly match her dress.

Crown Princess Victoria wowed in a £3,600 Elie Saab dress

Meanwhile Princess Madeleine opted for a blue long-sleeved floral dress with white collar detail from Erdem. She teamed the dress - which is currently sold out - with pointed court shoes and a statement blue headpiece, with her hair tied into a low bun.

As expected, the christening was a grand affair steeped in tradition. Archbishop Antje Jackelén officiated, assisted by Bishop Johan Dahlman and Chaplain Michael Bjerkhagen.

Princess Madeleine wore a floral Erdem dress

Baby Alexander was baptised using water from a spring on the island of Öland – a long-standing tradition.

After the service, Sofia and Carl Philip are expected to present their baby boy to well-wishers outside the church. The party will then move on for a reception and a private lunch at the palace. The royals will also pose for official portraits.