Victoria Beckham works colour blocking as she prepares for New York Fashion Week show

Victoria Beckham switched up her signature style once again on Thursday as she stepped out in a vibrant tailored ensemble in New York. The fashion designer, who is known for her love of neutral and muted hues, turned heads in a coral jumper and cobalt blue trousers.

Most likely pieces from her upcoming SS17 collection, the bold separates created a cool colour blocked look. Victoria kept her styling simple to let her outfit do the talking, accessorising simply with a pair of white sandals, sunglasses and a chunky gold watch.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Victoria Beckham wore a bold colour block outfit on Thursday

The 42-year-old has surprised fans over the past few days with a series of unexpected outfits during her time in New York. The typically very glamorous star showed off two very similar androgynous outfits on two consecutive days, consisting of baggy trousers, a shirt and sandals.

Victoria is in New York to work on her upcoming fashion show, which will be held on Sunday.

The mum-of-four recently reflected on how much her style had changed throughout her adult life in an open letter to her 18-year-old self, titled What I Wish I'd Known.

The fashion designer has continued to surprise in androgynous outfits

"You are going to have so much fun with your clothes – PVC catsuits; chokers that say absurd things; weird spiky blonde hair. It will never occur to you that you appear ridiculous," Victoria wrote in the letter, published in the October issue of Vogue.

"You will turn up at awards ceremonies resembling a drag queen. But I look back at you and smile. It will add interest to your life to go from one extreme to another. I love the fact that you will feel free to express yourself."

The mother-of-four continued to address how her style has changed in recent years, writing: "Fashion will take on added stature one day, but try not to be stifled by it. You will learn, as you mature, to swap heels for Stan Smith trainers, mini dresses for crisp white shirts. And you will never be one of those people who just roll out of bed."