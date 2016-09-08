Victoria Beckham continues to surprise with androgynous look

Victoria Beckham surprised fans when she stepped out on Tuesday sporting baggy white trousers and sandals.

While many assumed it was a one-off for the normally very glamorous star, she has made another appearance the following day showing off a very similar look.

Victoria rocked a new look

The star was dressed in a white shirt and baggy black trousers, completing the look with black Grecian-style sandals.

The previous day, Victoria rocked the same ensemble in reverse colours, wearing an oversized black shirt and a pair of baggy white harem trousers.

The designer swapped her high heels for sandals

Victoria is likely to be in New York to work on her upcoming fashion show. The designer recently melted our hearts when she recalled the moment she fell for husband of 17 years David Beckham in a letter written to her past self, titled What I Wish I'd Known, for British Vogue magazine.

"Yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players' lounge - although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy," Victoria wrote.

Victoria sported a very similar look the previous day

"While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He's not even in the first team at this stage - you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. "He's going to ask for your number," she added. "(He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it)."

So cute!



