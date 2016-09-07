Kylie Jenner lands major new fashion campaign
Kendall Jenner might be the official catwalk model in the family, but younger sister Kylie's fashion credentials are growing rapidly.
The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has just been cast in Alexander Wang's new #Wangsquad.
Kylie is the star of the new #Wangsquad
Earlier this year, the designer launched the social media campaign #Wangsquad starring Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford's daughter.
Now, the designer has a new set, including 19-year-old Kylie. He announced her inclusion with a Polaroid shot of the star.
Kylie's boyfriend Tyga is also in the squad
This marks Kylie's biggest fashion campaign since she starred in a Balmain campaign alongside Kendall last summer.
She has also fronted campaign for her own ranges with Puma.
Kylie's boyfriend Tyga has also been unveiled as part of the #Wangsquad.
Other members include Big Sean, Zoe Kravitz and Anna Ewers.
