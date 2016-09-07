Victoria Beckham does dressed-down chic in baggy trousers and sandals

We're used to seeing Victoria Beckham looking super glamorous, rocking heels and stylish dresses – from her own collection, of course.



But the designer made a departure from her usual look as she stepped out in New York on Tuesday, rocking a much more casual vibe.

It was a new look for the fashion designer





The former Spice Girl wore an oversized black shirt, a pair of baggy white harem trousers and some black strappy flat sandals.



She topped off the look with her trademark oversized sunglasses and her shoulder-length hair in loose waves.



Victoria is likely to be in New York to work on her upcoming fashion show.



The designer recently melted our hearts when she recalled the moment she fell for husband of 17 years David Beckham in a letter written to her past self, titled What I Wish I'd Known, for British Vogue magazine.

Victoria recently opened up about finding love with David Beckham





"Yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players' lounge - although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy," Victoria wrote.



"While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He's not even in the first team at this stage - you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you.



"He's going to ask for your number," she added. "(He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it)."



So cute!

