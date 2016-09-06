Twinning! Kim Kardashian and daughter North dazzle in matching dresses

Kim Kardashian and her adorable little daughter North West had the ultimate twinning moment as they stepped out in New York on Monday.

The mother-daughter duo were heading to Kanye West's concert at Madison Square Garden in matching silver sequin dresses.

Kim and North looked adorable as they stepped out together

Kim paired her dazzling, asymmetrical gown with nude stilettos, while North wore black trainers. The pair were clearly excited to watch the rapper perform the second of two The Saint Pablo Tour shows, with Kim writing on Instagram: "So ready for Saint Pablo tonight at MSG."

Kim, North and Kanye are enjoying an incredible home away from home during their time in New York.

The duo were picture-perfect in their matching dresses

The couple are staying in a lavish penthouse property in Chelsea that is currently listed on Airbnb for £7,600 ($10,000) per night.

Kim and Kanye arrived with their North, three, and eight-month-old Saint on Tuesday, and wasted no time in exploring the sprawling penthouse which boasts 4,400 square foot of outdoor space spread over seven terraces.

North wore black trainers with her ensemble

Kim shared a photo of herself relaxing on the terrace while the Manhattan skyline glistened behind her, adding the caption: "Just checked into our NYC penthouse. Thanks @airbnb for the gift of our home away from home."

