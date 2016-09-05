Diane Kruger reveals why she doesn't use a stylist

Diane Kruger never fails to impress with her impeccable dress sense, and unlike many other celebrities, she does not rely on a stylist to pull together her outfits. Now the actress has explained why she prefers to dress herself, admitting she felt her personal style fell by the wayside when she did work with a stylist.

"I look back at some of those pictures from when I was starting out and it's like, 'Oh my God. That doesn't look like me.' I started looking like everybody else," she told Yahoo Style. "I think that's one of the reasons that I just scaled back."

Diane Kruger has explained why she doesn't use a stylist

The 40-year-old, who recently split from long-term boyfriend Joshua Jackson, said the experience means she now prefers to style herself.

"I still style myself. For the red carpet, I often borrow dresses from designers though because that's easier in a way," she said. "You give it back and you don't have to go shopping for it."

Diane added: "I think people need stylists when they don't have time or they don't find it fun to do it themselves. At this point, I think if I had to do a big tour, I would use a stylist to pull clothes, but I just don't think I need a stylist."

The actress said she prefers to dress herself

The Troy actress also admitted that although she loves to wear couture gowns on the red carpet, her day-to-day style is a lot more low-key.

"Couture, to me, still remains a very special occasion," she said. "I have such high respect for that. It's truly an art form. I have so much respect for that I wouldn't wear the dress unless it was a very special occasion. But I love mixing. During the day I don't really – other than maybe a bag – wear very expensive stuff."