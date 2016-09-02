Victoria Beckham reflects on her style evolution: 'I look back at you and smile'

Victoria Beckham has come a long way since she first rose to fame as a Spice Girl, and no one is more aware of it than her. The 42-year-old has written an open letter to her 18-year-old self touching upon everything from her fashion sense and self-esteem to the moment she met her husband David Beckham.

The letter, titled What I Wish I'd Known, is published in the October issue of Vogue magazine, which Victoria covers.

Victoria Beckham has come a long way since her Spice Girls days

Victoria takes a light-hearted look back at how her style has evolved throughout her adult life, from her Posh Spice days in the Spice Girls to her "weird spiky blonde hair", and now her position as a respected fashion designer.

"You are going to have so much fun with your clothes – PVC catsuits; chokers that say absurd things; weird spiky blonde hair. It will never occur to you that you appear ridiculous," Victoria wrote.

The 42-year-old described her famous 'Pob' as "weird spiky blonde hair"

"You will turn up at awards ceremonies resembling a drag queen. But I look back at you and smile. It will add interest to your life to go from one extreme to another. I love the fact that you will feel free to express yourself."

The mother-of-four continued to address how her style has changed in recent years, writing: "Fashion will take on added stature one day, but try not to be stifled by it. You will learn, as you mature, to swap heels for Stan Smith trainers, mini dresses for crisp white shirts. And you will never be one of those people who just roll out of bed."

The fashion designer has swapped her catsuits for a subtler look

The fashion icon also recalled the moment she fell for husband David, explaining: "Yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players' lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy."