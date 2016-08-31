Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik on her engagement: 'I was beyond happy'

She’s the Victoria's Secret model who has wowed the fashion world with her exotic looks. Now, Shanina Shaik speaks exclusively to Hello! Fashion Monthly about breaking into acting, her engagement to DJ Rukus and facing up to her childhood bully.

Modeling since the age of eight, the Australian beauty has gone on to walk for fashion houses Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Stella McCartney, Jason Wu and Tom Ford and has starred in campaigns for Sephora and Just Jeans.

In an exclusive interview, Shanina opens up about getting engaged to Greg Andrews (aka DJ Ruckus), cousin of Lenny Kravitz. "He designed two rings for me to choose from – this one by [American jeweller] Lorraine Schwartz and an eccentric rock ‘n’ roll-ish one, which Lenny helped him to design. I was just beyond happy. I didn’t even look at the rings until I stopped hugging him and giving him kisses," she said.

Today the Australian beauty is breaking into Hollywood, gaining her first acting role in the 2017 upcoming reboot of The Mummy.

"I have a small part but it’s great – I’m in flashback scenes that pave a story for the whole film. I’ve always been interested in acting and three years ago I had a lot of roles come my way, [such as] Spiderman and Pirates of the Caribbean, but I wasn’t ready and turned them all down. Now, I do believe I am very much ready. I’ve learned a lot about myself over the years and grown more in confidence."





