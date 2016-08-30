Inside the star-studded Folli Follie x HELLO! event

by hellofashion.com

Thanks so much to everyone who came down to our Folli Follie x HELLO! instore event last week! We had a blast and the turn out was incredible – both from our readers and celebs...

Ashley James

Top fashion blogger Amy Bell (aka The Little Magpie) was on hand to greet guests and offer her top styling tips, along with our online fashion editor Alex Light.

Fashion blogger Amy Bell

Ashley James looked sweet and summery as she stepped out for the bash, rocking a simple white sun dress and ballet flats. She was flanked by her former Made In Chelsea stars Fran Newman-Young and Georgia Toffolo.

Fran Newman-Young

Guests enjoyed drinks by Twisted Halo and Bubbleology, cupcakes and a 20 per cent discount on all Folli Follie products. Quite the night!

Tiffany Watson

