Olivia Palermo stars in Coast's AW16 campaign – see the photos

Olivia Palermo is bringing her styling skills to the high street as the face of Coast's new autumn-winter campaign. The 30-year-old has curated her favourite pieces from the collection to create a series of stylish looks inspired by the season's biggest trends.

True to Olivia's signature style, the outfits are effortlessly chic with metallic accents and luxurious textures adding interest to tailored separates - and with prices as low as £59, they can easily be recreated at home.

Olivia Palermo is the face of Coast's new AW16 campaign

Speaking of her decision to work with the brand, Olivia explained: "Coast definitely brings something unique to the high street: they believe that dressing up is fun and I can certainly relate to this, teaming up with them for the Autumn-Winter collection was a really enjoyable experience."

The former star of The City also said that her favourite piece in the collection is the versatile houndstooth coat.

The style icon has curated her favourite pieces from the autumn-winter collection

"For a wearable, everyday look, the Rhea coat is perfect when styled with black trousers and a delicate lace cami," she said.

Another striking look is the dark floral print Exeter jacquard skirt which Olivia paired with a long-sleeved embellished knit top for an outfit that draws similarities to the cashmere jumper and tulle skirt she wore on her wedding day to Johannes Huebl in June 2014.

Olivia said the houndstooth coat is one of her favourite pieces from the collection

"I incorporated bold metallic colours and some luxurious textures such as the velvet and jacquard fabrications," Olivia said of the way she approached styling the collection, which features side split trousers, embellished knitwear and midi length coats that are all in complementing tones and tactile textures.

The collection is available to buy in all Coast stores and online now.