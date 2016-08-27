Victoria Beckham transforms into Little Miss LBD for Mr Men and Little Miss 45th Anniversary

Mr Men and Little Miss are celebrating their 45th anniversary this year, and have released hilarious new characters based on celebrities to mark the occasion. Since Victoria Beckham is known for her amazing sense of style and chic look, the star has been turned into 'Little Miss LBD' by Stylight in the iconic children's book series.

The campaign page of the new Mr Men and Little Miss characters revealed why the fashion designer was made Little Miss LBD, writing: "If there's one thing we can always count on in the fashion world, it's Victoria Beckham wearing black.

Victoria was turned into Little Miss LBD

"The humble little black dress is undeniably her go-to staple and she's worn a multitude of versions from short minis to a sexy bandeau number for that raunchy Instagram pic. So it went without saying that her Little Miss doppelganger would be Little Miss LBD."

The drawing of Victoria's Little Miss is wearing a large pair of sunglasses, in keeping with the fashion designer's style along with black stiletto heels while carrying a handbag.

Justin Bieber was among other celebrities to be turned into a character

Other stars to have been transformed into characters include Justin Bieber, who has been named Mr What Do You Mean in reference to his hit song, Taylor Swift as Little Miss Controversial, a name which was chosen "given all the Calvin dramz" according to the site, and Kylie Jenner as Little Miss Lip Kit in reference to her lipstick line.

This isn't the first time Victoria has been turned into a cartoon, as she was also recently made into a Pokemon character along with fashion moguls Anna Wintour, Karl Lagerfield and Suzy Menkes. Sharing the cute picture on Instagram, she wrote: "Gotta catch ‘em all! x vb"