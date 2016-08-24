Despite having the biggest designers in the world clamouring to dress her, the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, is known for being down-to-earth when it comes to her wardrobe.

While the royal often splashes out on new outfits for a tour, she tends to recycle looks when it comes to carrying out official duties in the UK.



The 34-year-old stepped out in London on Wednesday sporting a white and blue LK Bennett poppy dress that she first wore in 2014 during her tour of Australia and New Zealand.

She finished off the look with the trusty nude heels that she often champions, a nude clutch bag and sapphire blue diamond earrings.



Kate was returning to her royal duties after nearly a month away from the public eye. She was accompanied by her husband Prince William.

After the royal wore the LK Bennett dress in 2014, it transpired that comedian Mindy Khaling had sported the dress just the week before.

"UHH, Miss Duchess Whoever," she joked in a caption on Instagram. "I WORE this dress last week! What's next? Kate in my donut print pajama bottoms I mean c'mon".

In London on Wednesday, the couple were taking part in three engagements that reflect their continued support for mental health, as well as hospice care.