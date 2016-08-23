Rosie Huntington-Whiteley fronts new UGG campaign

UGG has unveiled its first ever women's ambassador – and who better to be the face of the brand than Rosie Huntington-Whiteley?

The stunning supermodel is known for her effortless, relaxed style – qualities with which the brand aligns themself.

UGG released the first shot of Rosie posing for the American fashion house, showing the British beauty wearing a variety of all-black outfits, teamed with different UGG styles in the iconic Chestnut colour.

The supermodel is the new ambassador for the brand

"I’ve always loved the soft and luxurious feel of UGG,” Rosie said in a statement.

"I am honoured to be the ambassador for a brand that fits so effortlessly into my lifestyle. No matter where I am, UGG always makes me feel at home."

Rosie will be featured throughout the Autumn/Winter campaign comprised of five digital video and still shoots that highlight the how to work UGG into your wardrobe.

Rosie, pictured earlier this month

Set against the backdrop of the brand’s home and roots in California, the campaign was directed by LA-native,

famed photographer and artist Cass Bird.

"The fall campaign showcases there’s more to UGG than just our iconic Classic Boot," says Nicks Ericsson, UGG Marketing Director, Women’s.

"Rosie personifies the spirit of the brand perfectly with her warm personality and globally renowned, effortless style. It is a true pleasure working with her and we’re thrilled to have her as our first Global Women’s Ambassador."