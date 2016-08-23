Lily James stars in Burberry's steamy new campaign, calls experience 'liberating'

Lily James is known for playing demure characters, having had roles in Downton Abbey, War & Peace, and starring as Cinderella in the 2015 Disney movie.

Scroll down for video...

But the actress wasn't worried about moving away from that persona as she starred in Burberry's new steamy fragrance campaign that sees her strip down to just her underwear.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Lily is the star of Burberry's new fragrance campaign

"It was quite liberating to break away from the stereotypes that people may have for me, and say, 'well this is who I am,'" the star told the Telegraph.

Shot by Mario Testino, the campaign is to mark the new Burberry Black fragrance. There is a rain machine, soundtrack of I Put A Spell On You and Lily sports the iconic trench coat.

Lily follows in the footsteps of Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss, who were the previous faces of the brand.

The actress attended an event to celebrate the perfume launch

And while the actress admitted that the idea of working with the fashion house was "intimidating", she felt honoured.

"The things that Burberry do are really ingrained in their brand, you saw it with Kate and Cara, there's a family feel to what they do," she said.

Lily has worn many Burberry outfits in the past and attended celebrate of their events

The brand held a star-studded event to mark the launch of the fragrance. Lily attended with her boyfriend Matt Smith, star of Doctor Who, who she has been dating since 2014.

Also in attendance was Lily's former Downton Abbey co-star Laura Carmichael, who was debuting her new romance with Michael Fox.