Kaia Gerber lands first solo magazine cover

Kaia Gerber may only be 14, but she is already proving to be one to watch in the fashion world. The teenage daughter of Cindy Crawford has landed her first solo magazine cover – starring on three different covers for POP magazine.

The accompanying shoot, shot by photographer Charlotte Wales, shows Kaia proving her modelling prowess in a series of striking poses and designer outfits. She was clearly excited by the results, and took to Instagram to share one of the photos, writing: "September issue?! Thank you thank you thank you @thepopmag!"

Kaia Gerber stars on the cover of POP magazine

Kaia also admitted that she had always known from a "super young age" that she wanted to model in an interview with the fashion magazine.

"It's not like I never dreamed it could happen because it's really all I dreamed about," she said. "But I never thought it'd happen this early. It didn't hit me until mum and I got the French Vogue cover – even after that I was like, 'wait, is this really happening?' I'm still kind of shocked."

The stylish teen added that while she loves Balmain and Versace, her day-to-day style is more low-key.

The teenager said she has always dreamed of being a model

"I live in Re/Done and stuff which in my everyday life makes more sense. I'm not going to go walking around every day in a Balmain dress!"

Kaia has now appeared in a number of magazines, and was recently interviewed with her supermodel mum Cindy for Teen Vogue. The teenager said she had learned a lot from her mum, explaining that observing Cindy "be nothing but kind to everyone on set, from the photographer to the caterer" has set her a good example.

Cindy, meanwhile, revealed that Kaia is "so much more confident" than she was at her age.

Kaia has learned a lot from her mum Cindy Crawford

"I didn't start modelling until I was nearly 17," she said.



Addressing her daughter, she added: "You have a sense of what feels right for you. I don't worry about you staying true to yourself... I'm excited you understand what I've done most of my life.



"I look back and appreciate it all – travelling, connecting with people through photography. You're having fun but also learning that it's hard work!"