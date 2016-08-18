Kanye West to launch 21 pop-up merchandise shops around the world

Following on from the huge success of his Life of Pablo pop-up shop in New York earlier in the year, Kanye West is taking the idea – and his merchandise - global. The rapper is set to open 21 temporary stores around the world on Friday, selling merchandise from his Life of Pablo tour.

Stores are expected to open for three days, with locations everywhere from London to Los Angeles and Cape Town to Chicago, plus Berlin, Sydney and Singapore.

Kanye West is launching 21 pop-up merchandise stores around the world

The merchandise on sale is expected to include t-shirts and hoodies with each city's name written in a gothic font, designed by artist Cali Thornhill DeWitt. However details of the full offering is being kept a secret until the stores open their doors to the public on Friday.

Kanye has launched pop-up shops for two of his previous albums, Watch the Throne and Yeezus, and demand was so high for his temporary store in March 2016 that fans queued for hours before being allowed inside.

He is not the only famous face to put a stylish spin on tour merchandise; Justin Bieber has also been selling pieces from his Purpose world tour at pop-up shops, and it is now available to buy at Urban Outfitters.

Stores will only be open for three days over the weekend

Zayn Malik has also launched a 23-piece collection of t-shirts and hoodies designed with the idea to "extend my ideas as an artist, and to give fans another facet of who I am."

Many of the graphic pieces are inspired by rock band t-shirts from the 1970s and 80s, and Zayn worked with Mark Wilkinson, the illustrator famed for designing Iron Maiden's iconic tees, to achieve his desired aesthetic.

Selena Gomez is also offering fans the opportunity to try her striking stage outfits for themselves with the launch of her Revival tour collection, in collaboration with fashion designer Sami Miro.