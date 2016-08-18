Nina Agdal and Shanina Shaik wow on glamorous night out

They're both gorgeous Victoria's Secret models, so it comes as no surprise that Nina Agdal and Shanina Shaik stole the show at a party to celebrate the opening of W Dubai on Wednesday.

The model duo stood out from the crowd in bold and beautiful ensembles at the star-studded party, which was hosted in New York.

Nina Agdal and Shanina Shaik celebrated the opening of W Dubai on Wednesday

Nina, 24, wore a cobalt blue co-ord with a halterneck crop top and maxi skirt with a thigh high split. Showing exactly how she caught the eye of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Nina paired the look with gold heels and her blonde hair slicked back into a wavy ponytail.

Shanina opted for an equally head-turning ensemble – a red leather minidress which she accessorised with £305 PVC heels from Marskinryyppy Pauwau and a slick of red lipstick.

They chatted and mingled with other guests which included fellow models Chanel Iman, Joan Smalls and Hannah Ferguson, who wore a mesh cut out detail LBD.

Other models to join the party were Chanel Iman, Joan Smalls and Hannah Ferguson

Nina has been making headlines in recent weeks after she was spotted kissing Leonardo DiCaprio on the beach in Malibu in July. The couple first sparked romance rumours in May and have been spotted together in Montauk, New York and the Bahamas, according to Page Six.

Back in February 2015, Nina admitted to Cosmopolitan that the Titanic star hadn’t hit on her. "He's a nice guy, but no," she confessed.

Discussing the actor, who is known to always have a striking beauty on his arm, Nina said, "Leonardo just goes out with the same group of people as everybody. So I hate that people, like, start stirring stuff up, because he's just in the same area. That happens a lot. But that's gossip, right?"