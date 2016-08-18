Kylie Jenner visits Snapchat HQ and confirms she's still the app's top user

Kylie Jenner is officially the Queen of Snapchat. The 19-year-old visited the app's headquarters in Venice, California on Wednesday, where she confirmed her status as the most viewed user on the popular app.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked glamorous for the occasion in a black Balmain corseted dress and heels. Naturally she documented the day on Snapchat, from choosing her outfit to talking to staff at the social media headquarters.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kylie Jenner visited Snapchat's headquarters on Wednesday

"We're here at Snapchat!" she said in one video while staff cheered in the background.

In another clip she double checked that she remained the most popular user on Snapchat, asking a member of the team: "So I'm still number one guys, right?"

"She's still number one by a longshot," a member of the team replied.

Kylie is the most viewed user on the app

Kylie has been the most viewed person on Snapchat for over a year, and initially shared the exciting news on Instagram in July 2015. "I just found out I'm in the top ten most followed on Instagram and #1 viewed person on snapchat this is still CRAZY to me. Blessed to feel loved & when I launch my website I have many ideas to give that love back," she wrote.

The teenager continues to dominate on Instagram too, and has over 71.7 million followers keeping up with her enviable lifestyle, including her recent trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate her 19th birthday.

Kylie was joined by a group that included her sister Kendall Jenner and friends Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin on the trip, which she said was her "best birthday yet".

Kylie celebrated her 19th birthday in the Bahamas last week

The rest of the group appeared to be enjoying the trip just as much, taking the opportunity to do some sunbathing and strike a pose with the tropical turquoise waters providing the perfect backdrop.

The incredible celebrations didn't end there; Kendall arranged a special surprise for her sister at the end of the day by arranging a fireworks display on the beach. The 20-year-old shared a video of the display with fans, in which she can be heard saying: "Happy birthday sister, I love you!"